ANGOLA — A community conversation about race held with a diverse panel of individuals on Facebook Live in Angola provided a diverse discussion from panelists Monday night.
More than 60 people watched live, with many interacting afterward. By Tuesday morning, the video, which is available for viewing on the First Congregational United Church of Christ’s Facebook page, @FCUCCAngola, had been viewed at least 1,000 times and shared eight times by different people.
“We are fortunate to have four excellent panelists with diverse backgrounds here to discuss how our country has gotten into the situation it is in today,” said Angola Mayor Richard Hickman, introducing the discussion. “Angola is a place where we are strong enough to have difficult discussions and I am proud of that.”
The event grew out of conversations between Mari McHenry and Deb McHenry, who work with international students at Trine University, and Hickman, in concert with the Rev. Nikki Shaw, new pastor at the UCC, following ongoing protests nationwide over the treatment of people of color.
Panelists experience racism
The panelists drew on their backgrounds to discuss how they have lived as minorities or have seen or experienced racism.
For panelist Andre Ebron, an alumni of Tri-State University, now Trine, and a motivational speaker, he first encountered racism as a young man growing up in Fort Wayne.
“I was raised by a mother that was a Marine and a social worker,” Ebron said. “She made it known to me to be pro-black. And to be pro-black is not to be anti-anything. Before you can love anyone else you must first love yourself.”
Growing up it was clear communities were polarized by race and socioeconomic status.
He remembers as a child seeing the Ku Klux Klan marching in downtown Fort Wayne in full regalia. Police were protecting them as they marched, working to keep the peace.
“My mom was showing me what hate looked like,” he said. “She exposed me to what it looked like so that I was certain just because someone perceived me in a certain way didn’t mean I had to take their perception of me.”
No one wins when you choose to express hate, Ebron said. His mandated response as a Christian was to continue to love, not hate.
The march was in the late 1980s. The Klan also demonstrated in Angola in 1995.
“To see it happen that was just a really not subtle reminder but a line in the sand deal that let you know where ‘your place’ is,” he said. “It was not violent, was peaceful but at the same time was hate.”
Trine University Dean of Students Cisco Ortiz also grew up in Fort Wayne, attending Catholic school for 12 years.
“Those first eight years there wasn’t much diversity,” he said. “My last name was most of the diversity.”
Going into grades six through eight is when he started seeing the diversity in his church and school.
“My first real experience with it was with classmates and teammates, in neighborhood parks, and seeing how those friends growing up were treated different,” he said.
He grew up in a large family, including adopted siblings that were half-black, half-Mexican.
“It never crossed my mind that we were a biracial family or that we were adopting across race lines,” he said. “If someone needed a home, she provided it didn’t matter their ethnic background.”
At his first job outside of college, Ortiz said he went to cash a paycheck and get some cash from his account. He scribbled his name on the signature line, because as he put it, “I went to school long enough to be a doctor,” so that’s how he signs his name.
“The bank teller sent it back and enunciated slowly saying you need to sign in cursive as if I couldn’t speak English,” he said. “Is it because of my name I must not speak English? There weren’t many Hispanics where I was living unless you were in certain area.”
Timothy Hallman, a pastor in Fort Wayne, grew up in rural Canada, going to school with some Chippewa students that lived on a nearby reservation.
“My first experience with any kind of racism was pretty mild and I don’t even know if I understood what I was seeing,” he said. “I didn’t really understand the idea of a reservation but you could tell there was something different in the way they were referred to.”
When joining the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, he was able to really start seeing the world through the eyes of his black friends.
Growing up in New Jersey, Shaw said they talked about racism a lot and were clearly a non-racist household, they were aware of the systemic racism but she knew just one black person in the community.
“He was in a mixed family,” she said. “Some people were adopted.”
One of her experiences that came to a shock when she was out in the world was when she lived in North Carolina.
“We were sitting in a restaurant at the bar together and someone next to us uses the N-word with black folks around us,” she said. “We were shocked … but we didn’t say anything. We just sat in our shocked-ness.”
She always thought, until it happened, that she’d speak up and be courageous.
“All the righteous ideology I’ve taken with me didn’t show up as courage,” she said.
Addressing racism
Before racism can be addressed, Ebron said people need to look into their own hearts and look at how they practice.
“Words flow from the heart,” he said. “People need to be able to go back and say what they were taught is incorrect.”
Ebron said if he had to challenge people to think, it would be to think not so much about how the officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck, but address the system of support.
“Nobody sits on the neck of another human without believing there will be a system that supports the actions,” he said. “That’s the outcry.”
Hallman echoed similar words, saying behavior when a bunch of people are doing it no longer is an individual choice.
“There is something that’s been said or done that has shifted minds and now they’ve absorbed that way of thinking or response, defensiveness or protection. Its not really their choice anymore,” Hallman said.
Breaking the silence now, Ebron said, is important. Silence when not speaking up is interpreted as complacency.
“This is the beginning. This is where we start the conversations,” he said.
Ebron said these conversations didn’t happen when he was at Tri-State.
“I couldn’t have graduated if I hadn’t had someone at Trine that looked like me,” he said.
Deb McHenry was that person. She introduced him to Hickman.
Hear, learn, understand
“What some black people want from white people is acknowledgment,” Ebron said. “We want to be heard.”
People don’t like to think they believe in something that is wrong. Hallman said people want to be seen as doing the good things.
“It takes humility to say I believed in the wrong thing,” he said. “It takes some lament.”
Without getting too political, Shaw said when talking about change, it needs to be talked about from the top down by electing the right people and making sure legislative changes take place.
“We have to have conversations about how to lament when we’ve done wrong,” she said. “It’s a work that goes not just in the oh wow I saw the murder so I get it now and I’m done. There’s a long haul ahead.”
People, she said, can’t wait on learning from the top down to happen at the expense of people like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor or Trayvon Martin.
“The lessons need to be in our hearts so as individuals from a civic point of view can engage in the betterment of our community,” she said. “Christ said love your neighbor. That’s the person you’re next to.”
Ortiz said each community needs to step back and ask if the community is ready to take the next step and say they don’t want the injustice in their community.
“Hopefully as people are watching this in communities, this is like a family conversation,” he said. “Take this kind of environment to the next step. Who is ready for that next conversation? Is it a youth program, church, city council, commissioners? Who is next?”
Ebron said one thing he is always mindful of when sharing is that he’s not trying to be persuasive or trying to justify or legitimize.
“I’m just presenting the truth and giving someone the option to believe or not,” he said. “You can challenge what one believes but you can’t challenge their experience.”
Ortiz said perhaps his biggest question as a parent is am I doing what I need to do to make sure my children aren’t passing on any racism.
“I think I can absolutely do better,” he said. “As these conversations carry out to leaders in our communities and in homes, we need to have different conversations with our kids because they’ll take the information to friends, school, little league and more.”
Equality for all
To Shaw, equality means all having equal access.
“Racism isn’t ‘hey whites get everything while brown and black get nothing’,” she said. “We’re talking about the fact that barriers, and being dark shouldn’t be a barrier carried on the way to claiming rights.”
As the panel took community questions, one posed by community member Allie Ryan asked about tangible steps people can take to foster more discussion on these issues.
“Participation,” was the answer Ortiz presented. “We have lots of events at Trine open to the public. Be there and participate in the talks, take action, have conversations.”
Hallman said get involved, know your neighbors and be involved as much as you can.
Ebron said step one is to educate yourself. Push the button on the Google search and continue to read, ask the questions and absorb the knowledge.
Reform
Another community question, posed by Jennifer Decker, Angola, asked about police reform and if it is possible.
Ortiz said that is a hard question to answer because of the sizes of departments and the human factor.
“We all have a core,” he said. “How much evil is in that core? We are all born with sin but sin and evil are different. What builds up that evil?”
Long shifts don’t give officers time to decompress or deescalate from the day. They are expected to go home and be normal after a shift with traumatic calls, not drink or take pills and be sure to get enough sleep all to do it again the next day.
“We all break at some point,” Ortiz said. “So how do you reform? Give every city and county unlimited money to pay workers and not just police but probation, social work too. All work more than 40 hours a week because they’re called to. The system can reform.”
Marjorie Lilley, Hamilton, asked how can people living in a predominantly white area ensure their children don’t grow up racist.
“Let’s be clear, most white people live in predominantly white areas,” said Shaw. “One way I do it at home and see others doing it is to engage your children in literature, music, movies, poetry and artwork of black people that is uplifting, outside the stereotypical norm so they see the whole product of black humanity.”
Talk with them, she continued, saying to acknowledge their whiteness and that it gives them a position.
“I know that’s hard,” Shaw said. “But that’s not the point. The point is you’re a part of a culture that has opened doors. Talk about what it means, how race came to be. Race is a construct we created as part of sociology.”
Ortiz said teach children to love God, love their neighbor and love themselves and be sure to make yourself aware and educate yourself. Racism’s fundamental belief, he said, wasn’t skin color. It was oppression by the dominate color for a position of power.
“A racist can’t love themselves,” he said. “It violates spiritual principle.”
The full video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2MLnDLq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.