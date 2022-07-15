ANGOLA — Thai deaf missionary Pongsak Watcharasamphunkul has been sharing his ministry and story with the community.
Pongsak has been working with and learning from translator and missionary Dewayne Liebrandt for 23 years. Pongsak met Liebrandt as a student in Thailand. Liebrandt was in Thailand teaching English at a school for the deaf for 3 1/2 years.
Pongsak and Dewayne are currently working with the Deaf, Friends and Family camp at the Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center. This camp is being put on by the Deaf Institute of Cincinnati to teach those who are deaf or are friends and family of a deaf person with sign language combined with evangelistic teachings. Currently there are about 60 people joining the camp.
Liebrandt began working with the deaf in 1975 and can sign more than five different languages.
“God has given me a special gift. I’ve had one sign language class. He’s given me the ability to watch a new sign language and pick it up within a matter of days,” said Liebrandt.
Pongsak can sign in four languages; South Korean, South American Spanish, American, Japanese and a little Malaysian.
“They’re all very different. Each country has their own sign language and they're very unique. Occasionally, you'll find a sign that will be the same but most of the time they're not,” signed Pongsak.
Informing others about deaf culture is an important task to create a more welcoming space for deaf people. The more people learn the more comfortable they will be interacting with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.
“One of the first things they want the hearing people to do when they notice the deaf is to be thinking about how they would try to communicate. Maybe they don't know sign language but we can pass notes back and forth to communicate. Communication is really important. We don't want people to totally ignore us because we're deaf. We're just doing things differently. They want to stay away from us sometimes, but we want you to try to be open to the deaf people and understand them and have compassion,” signed Pongsak.
Pongsak and Liebrandt have traveled to many places in hope of spreading their message and awareness. Liebrandt has been to 13 different countries with his ministries and Pongsak has been to South America, Malaysia, Columbia, South Korea and America.
“I'm also trying to share the culture and what we do as deaf people in Thailand and our life experiences. To be able to share that with them in the hopes that some of those kids may become missionaries. They may be touched to try to help deaf people in the United States, other countries or wherever. Just to encourage them to understand what deaf people's life is to learn from each other,” signed Pongsak.
EDITOR'S NOTE: While reporter Taylor Drake has some limited American sign language skills, Pongsak and Liebrandt were signing in Thai sign language and Liebrandt was translating in English speech for this story.
