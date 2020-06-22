ANGOLA — A Michigan man was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of battery after a scuffle inside the emergency room at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital early Saturday.
Jacob N. Massey, 25, Tekonsha, Michigan, allegedly kicked an emergency medical technician and a nurse after he became combative in the hospital, court records say.
Massey was taken to the hospital after he was found unconscious at a business in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, court records say.
Angola police were called to the hospital at about 4:20 a.m. after Massey became combative with staff at the hospital, who were trying to control him using soft restraints.
During the scuffle, Massey allegedly kicked an EMT in the ear, causing pain. A little later, a nurse was also injured when Massey freed himself and started again to resist being restrained.
After he was taken to the Steuben County Jail to be booked, Massey refused to leave a transport vehicle and ha to be physically removed, court records say.
Massey is facing a Level 6 felony charge of battery against a public safety official and Class A misdemeanor battery causing moderate bodily injury. He is currently being held in lieu of $3,000 bail in the Steuben County Jail.
During a hearing Monday afternoon, a not guilty plea was entered on Massey’s behalf. Public Defender Robert Hardy was assigned as legal counsel for Massey.
His next court hearing will be Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. in Steuben Circuit Court.
Magistrate Randy Coffey ordered that Massey have no contact with the EMT and the nurse.
