ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners is looking for ways to possibly help out the Humane Shelter of Steuben County in a time of a financial crunch.
On Monday Commissioners asked Shelter Executive Director Adrienne Long what help she would need in the short run as the facility runs into trouble with a transport van that's on its last leg and the financial stress brought on by taking in literally scores of animals from hoarding situations.
"At this point, I will take whatever is offered," Long said, after Commission Board President Wil Howard asked if the Shelter had needs yet this year. Long was scheduled to talk with Commissioners about the annual funds allocation provided by the county.
Howard suggested using money from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new van for the shelter. No cost estimate was given.
"We're hoping to make this a good investment," Long said. "We're asking the county for some additional assistance this year."
The county has approximately $900,000 remaining in its ARPA fund, which came from legislation passed in 2021 by Congress to help pay for issues that arose out of COVID-19.
Steuben County has used the funds for a variety of projects, like covering for costs incurred during the pandemic and providing bonuses to county employees for their efforts while working through the national emergency.
Long said the Shelter ended up with a $12,000 deficit in 2022 so it increased its allocation request to $75,000 for 2024. The request has yet to be approved.
What has been a real blow to the Shelter has been dealing with hoarding issues. In one instance, some 60 animals were removed from a home. So far, the Shelter has taken in 140 animals this year from hoarding.
"The hoarding events are very unfortunate," Commissioner Andy Laughlin said.
While each animal intake costs the Shelter about $300 on average, the numbers are higher for animals from hoarding situations, primarily because they typically have health issues.
"Those animals are coming in with a lot of medical expenses," Long said.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said the Shelter's work was difficult in good times.
"As we have discussed before, it's a service we desperately need in Steuben County," Shelton said, adding that it's a service the county does not want to absorb.
The hoarding seizures just compound problems faced by the shelter, Shelton added.
An option was to charge a fee for services of the people who have animals removed, Shelton suggested.
Long said she doubted the people who are hoarding animals, only to have them removed, would be of the financial means to pay for the Shelter's services.
Shelton suggested a fee-for-service arrangement for intakes in the county's jurisdiction, also, but there was little discussion this topic.
In Fremont, the town's contract with the Shelter is based on the number of animals removed from within town limits multiplied by $120.
So Fremont's allocation for 2023 was $3,400, based on 28 intakes for 2022, which totals $3,360. The sum was then rounded up to the nearest $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.