ANGOLA — One man is dead after he reportedly drove too fast to negotiate the curve on Fox Lake Road near the public access site early Wednesday, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
When Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Fox Lake Road near C.R. 150W they found a 2009 Mazda RX8 crashed and on fire.
“The initial arriving deputies located a passenger car fully engulfed in flames near a utility pole. The vehicle also had extensive driver side damage indicating that it had collided with the utility pole prior to catching fire,” said the Sheriff’s report.
The initial investigation has determined that the Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed.
As the driver, who has yet to be named, tried to negotiate the curve he lost control, over corrected and eventually slid, striking a utility pole and catching fire.
The deceased man was located inside the car once the fire was extinguished.
The driver’s name was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin by the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, said the report issued at around noon.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Angola Police, Angola Fire Department and the Steuben County Coroner’s Office.
