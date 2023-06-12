INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty four Indiana FFA members — including two from Prairie Heights High School — from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year.
After a week of FFA engagement opportunities, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.
During the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 22.
“Indiana FFA students always go above and beyond, and it is an honor to work closely with the State FFA Officers each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I look forward to seeing who is selected to lead this group of outstanding students for the next year, and I wish everyone competing the best of luck.”
Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 13,000 members statewide.
Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.
This year, due to the large number of candidates, a preliminary selection round was held on May 27 at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center. Twenty-four candidates participated in four selection rounds. Indiana FFA state staff announced the 16 state officer candidates proceeding to the final candidate interviews at the state convention.
“It is such a joy to see so many leadership driven students wishing to represent all Indiana FFA members on the state level,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “With such an outstanding and large group of candidates, the student–led organization will have a trying time choosing just seven students. I wish them all the best of luck on representing Indiana FFA.”
From Prairie Heights, Caylee James, Conner Keeslar and Lucas Hartman were officer candidates. James and Keeslar are moving on to the final round.
“As a past state officer myself I know the stress that comes with running for a state officer position,” said Skylar Clingan, assistant director of the Indiana FFA Association and a Prairie Heights graduate. “This year we have a great group of students who want this role and wish to give back to their communities and to FFA. That is truly a privilege for our organization. I wish all contenders the best.”
The 2023-2024 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on June 22 on inffa.org and on Indiana FFA’s social media channels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.