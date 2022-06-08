ANGOLA — A rate increase of 13% in waste water and 24% for drinking water has been recommended by a consultant working with Angola.
Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly reported on the water utility and wastewater utility at Monday night’s Common Council meeting at City Hall.
“The actual expenses came in a little under budget,” but there was an increase in operating costs of more than $200,000 said Rowe.
He noted that water utility spent more than was received in 2021. Revenues came in at budget, operating came in under, but net operating came in over.
With nationwide inflation in just about every aspect in the United States it is no surprise both water and waste water prices are also increasing.
Stated in Circle of Blue’s weekly digest of U.S. government water news, “Inflation is increasing both capital and operational costs for water utilities. In response, utilities are delaying projects, completing projects in phases, or absorbing higher costs. If high prices continue, federal infrastructure investments will result in less progress than anticipated.”
Circle of Blue is a scientific forum, “informing the world’s most important decisions about water, food, and energy in a changing climate.”
Rowe explained in the meeting that both, “operation maintenance costs are trending higher.”
“Now is a good time to be seeking funding for capital projects,” said Rowe.
Rowe noted that outstanding bonds will roll off in 2026 and now would be a good time to start exploring State Revolving Fund programs.
“The State Revolving Fund loan programs provide low-interest loans to Indiana communities for projects that improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure. The Program’s mission is to provide eligible entities with the lowest interest rates possible on the financing of such projects while protecting public health and the environment. SRF also funds non-point source projects that are tied to a wastewater loan,” says the Indiana Finance Authority on the state website in.gov.
As far as options, Rowe explained there are both bonds and capital funding. He also suggested a potential rate increase which could be fazed appropriately over several years.
“If we look at historical trends, the city has spent less than they have for operation costs,” said Rowe.
Councilman Dave Martin asked more regarding the SRF funding. He asked Rowe to expand further on what would need to be done in order to put in as request for these capital funds.
Rowe said the SRF funds are currently at 2% terms for 20 years. However, he projects the terms to go up at least to 2.5%.
Martin then inquired if the SRF was known for grants.
Rowe said, “Yes. The SRF has really stepped up. In some cases they’ve paid 100%.”
Angola’s Water Superintendent Tom Selman inquired when the last rate increase was for the city.
Clerk-treasurer Ryan Herbert said the last change was in 2021 and it was actually a decrease.
