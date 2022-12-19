Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Julio-Cesar A. Alvarex, 52, of the 4400 block of South C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Greet Street at Elizabeth Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kelsey J. Armstrong, 24, of the 900 block of North C.R. 950E, arrested at homeon a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bradley S. Eib, 25, of the 1700 block of South C.R. 650W, arrested on C.R. 200W and C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jose S. Gonzalez, 66, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Randy L. Heltzel Jr., 29, of the 4500 block of Willard Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Matthew K. McKinley, 37, of the 2000 block of Neuhaus Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on charges of felony arson, theft, burglary and contempt of court.
• Manuel Mendoza Mendoza, 24, of the 4100 block of West C.R. 135S, arrested in the 1200 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jeremy M. Millage, 43, of the 3200 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of South Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and a fugitive warrant.
• Jaden C. Morgan, 33, of the 400 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Mark A. Nolan, 51, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 850W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear in court and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mohammed J. Oueslati, 24, of the 600 block of Wooster Street, Lodi, Ohio, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Chase L. Presley, 29, of the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Kaiden Scott, no address listed, arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Keith G. Spann, 28, of the 200 block of North Chicago Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Emily N. Stickan, 28, of the 100 block of South Sherman Street, LaGrange, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tarrah N. Thompson, 20, of the 5200 block of Hudson Road, Osseo, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Alexander P. Tripolone, 20, of the 4000 block of Mound Pass, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
