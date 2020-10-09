PLEASANT LAKE — Steuben Township Fire Department personnel rescued two people Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. from the water at Gooseneck Lake.
Rescue units that responded to the lake found two individuals, a husband and wife, in the water when they arrived.
They were assisted in the rescue of the couple by an unidentified man in a pontoon boat. Gooseneck Lake is east of Pleasant Lake between Bellefontaine Road and C.R. 500S.
According to a release posted on the Steuben Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, the male was unconscious and had reportedly been in the water “for more than several minutes” before rescue.
Steuben Township responders Devin Wolf and Josiah Longenecker were in the water to recover each patient, the release said.
CPR and other life saving measures were started upon his rescue. He was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital before being flown to a larger Fort Wayne hospital.
His wife was also recovered from the water and taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Names of the couple have not yet been released by fire department medical responders. Requests for this information was made by The Herald Republican.
Responding in addition to personnel from Steuben Township Fire Department were crews from Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
Typically, in a lake incident, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement takes charge of the investigation, but it apparently was not involved in the investigation.
As more information is released, this story will be updated.
