These photos, shot in November, show the power of beavers. Early on Nov. 9, this tree was still standing on Pritchard Island between Clear Lake an Lake Ann. About a week prior to these photos being taken, a minimal amount of tree truck was eaten away, with steady progress on a daily basis. A few hours after the first photo was made, the tree came down.
