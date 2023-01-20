ANGOLA — Steuben County planning and zoning officials are expecting a packed house Monday when a special exception request for a confined animal feeding operation goes before the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The meeting will be held in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., in the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium on the main floor. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the meeting that begins at 7 p.m.
In the weeks since the matter was first to go before the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, opposition has mounted against the proposal.
Charles Pettibone, administrative technician with the Plan Commission, said more than 300 documents are now on file for the request.
"There's going to be a big turnout, that's for sure. That's why we have it in the auditorium," Pettibone said.
The BZA will hear the application made by Noah and Emma Schmucker, along with Michael and Martha Schmucker and Wagler & Associates. This was rescheduled from December. It is the only agenda item, and Schmucker paid to have the special meeting.
Schmucker is the owner of cattle production operations that straddle the Indiana-Ohio border. He has been in operation some 40 years. He has applied for a permit for a special exception from the BZA for a confined feeding operation that would actually be classified as a confined animal feeding operation under Indiana law, based on the size of the operation.
The operation being proposed would raise 8,000 beef cattle in four barns. The operation would bring in calves that weigh about 200 pounds and feed them out to 700 pounds, at which time they are shipped out to another operation that’s not in the region, said information written by Wagler & Associates, which is hoping to diversify its portfolio into agriculture, said a letter from Wagler.
The original file for the petition with the BZA had only one letter that could be considered an objection, pointing out that the nearby Black Creek, which drains into Hamilton Lake, already carried animal waste to the lake, said testing by the Steuben County Lakes Council.
In the time that has passed, opposition has grown from neighbors and lake associations in or near the watershed, expanding into Ohio and Michigan.
An online petition on change.org was started. As of Friday afternoon there were nearly 1,700 signatures.
Many of those against the special exception request have cited studies that claim CAFOs significantly reduce property values of neighbors, depending on their proximity to the operation.
Associations are urging their residents to write letters to the BZA and attend the meeting. People for or against the proposal will have three minutes to speak apiece.
Typically BZA members read the letters sent in about a request during the meeting. Pettibone said the letters have been sent to BZA members as they have been received because of the sheer volume.
"I don't know if they even have enough time to read all the names of the people" into the record, Pettibone said.
Schmucker Group currently operates at least one cattle operation near the Indiana-Ohio border, in the Metz area. Schmucker Group and their family members own a number of properties in that area, which is predominantly rural.
Information on file with the Steuben County Plan Commission said Schmucker Group has been farming in Steuben County for some 40 years. The operation is based in nearby Edon, Ohio.
The proposed CAFO would be in the 2200 block of North C.R. 1000E, right near the Ohio border. Two parcels would be combined into one to accommodate the operation.
Because there would be more than 1,000 cattle other than mature dairy cows, the operation would fall under the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s definition of a CAFO.
In addition to local zoning codes CFO operators must get a permit from IDEM due to the waste generated by the operations.
Permits for CFOs are reviewed by IDEM staff for approval. IDEM engineers review designs and drawings and conduct inspections prior and during construction of new buildings and manure storage structures.
Information from Wagler says the waste generated by the operation will be composted in the buildings where the animals are housed. The information says the buildings can store up to 180 day’s worth of waste. The application also says waste will be hauled off site by a certified applicator, presumably to spread it on fields.
The project is reported to involve an investment of $10 million, with an additional investment of $650,000 in equipment.
Information from Wagler says preliminary applications for permits with IDEM have been made. The information says it will not complete the permit application process until local approval is granted.
