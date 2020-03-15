HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools will be using a mix of waiver days, elearning and spring break to get through the next few weeks without students in school due to COVID-19.
The order initiated late Friday, will be in place through April 10, Superintendent Anthony Cassel said in a letter to parents.
“The virus is spreading quickly, and there are growing cases confirmed in our state, nation, and around the world. While we know that there are currently no confirmed cases in Dekalb or Steuben counties, we are choosing to take a proactive approach at Hamilton Community Schools. This virus may not have serious implications for many individuals, but for others, the symptoms can be extremely serious,” Cassel said.
Through April 10, on Mondays and Fridays, Hamilton Schools will be considered closed. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are going to be elearning days. The one exception is the week of March 23-27, which is spring break.
Teachers will report to school on Mondays to prepare for elearning days.
Hamilton will be offering food service to students in need who reside within the school district’s boundaries. This does not cover the week of spring break. Lunch will be delivered between 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Families wanting to sign up for this service must call the school at 488-2101 or the high school at 488-2161 by 8 a.m. Monday.
In order for food to be delivered, someone in the student’s home must be available at the door to accept the delivery.
The school building will be open Monday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. so students may pick up electronic devices, medicines and other personal effects to have home during the news four weeks.
For students without internet access, the school will provide paper assignments. Also, the school is working to provide internet hotspots in the school parking lots so people can work online from vehicles during the time off.
“We appreciate you putting your trust in all of us for the safety and wellbeing of your children. Because this is a fluid situation, updates will continually be put on social media, our text messaging service system and the school corporation website,” Cassel said.
KPC Media Group will also be providing updates for Hamilton and all other school districts in the four-county area.
