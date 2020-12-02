ANGOLA — Steuben County 4-H is accepting registrations from local youth through Jan. 15.
All 4-H members and adult volunteers must re-enroll annually. The process must be done online at v2.4honline.com. In order to sign up, go to the Steuben County-Purdue Extension website and click on the 4-H Development Resources and Landing Page.
Those who have questions about the process can contact the Steuben County Extension Office in the Steuben Community Center at 668-1000, ext. 1400.
Youth in grades three through 12 can participate in 4-H fair activities and mini-4-H is available for children in kindergarten through second grade. Program fees cost $20 per 4-Her but mini-4-H members pay only $5.
Six million children and teenagers across the nation have been involved in the many facets of 4-H. In Steuben County, that includes local clubs, opportunities to get involved in state events and the annual 4-H fair, scheduled for July 16-22, 2021. The fair was not held this summer due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic though 4-H’ers were given an opportunity to enter their projects virtually.
“The virus is still knocking on our door, so many of us still don’t exactly know what to do or how to help,” said Tami Mosier, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, in her December newsletter.
While she predicted enrollment may be low this year, she encourages local youth to get involved. Activities are offered year-round, including a Nov. 17 birdhouse service project at the Steuben Community Center for 4-H’ers in sixth through 12th grades.
For those that enroll in 4-H for the 2021 season, there will be statewide virtual Spark Club events, including a party planning club organized by Mosier featuring youth representing 11 Indiana counties. Spark Clubs are six-hour instructional programs meant to “spark” interests of youth. The six hours may occur over one day or a series of installments.
There are a variety of clubs associated with Steuben County 4-H. Some, like the Bit and Bridle club for horse enthusiasts, are centered around an interest and others are interspersed throughout local communities. While clubs have not been regularly meeting, Mosier encouraged them to “get back into action” with the appropriate safety plans in place.
“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, so to speak, but at the November 4-H Fair Board meeting, it was obvious we are in favor of hosting an in-person 4-H fair in July,” said Mosier.
