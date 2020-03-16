ANGOLA — With students out of school for an extended period of time due to the coronavirus scare, efforts are being made to make sure they get lunch.
Starting Wednesday, Prairie Heights Community Schools Food Service will be providing food sites for families to drive through or walk up to pick up meals for any child 18 years old or under Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"Per USDA regulations, children must be present in order for meals to be provided," says a news release from the school. "If driving, please stay in your car and meals will be passed through to the driver based on the number of children in the car."
Food will be at Stroh Church of Christ, South Milford town park and Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 10:30-10:50 a.m. Food will be provided at Mongo, Hudson and Orland's town parks, noon to 12:20 p.m.
Prairie Heights parents are asked to fill out a food survey on the district Facebook page so the school can prepare, or they can text to 243-6762, providing the site they plan to pick up food at and the quantity of meals to be picked up.
Food will not be provided during scheduled Prairie Heights spring break, March 30 through April 3.
Hamilton Community Schools will be offering food service during regularly scheduled school days, delivered between 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, for families that signed up for the service.
Starting Tuesday at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angola Middle School and Carlin Park, Henry Park and Pleasant Lake elementary schools. The food will be distributed outside in the location of the main entrance, prepacked and containing one breakfast and one lunch.
MSD meals will be available through April 3 or until students are able to return to school, said a letter from MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford Monday afternoon.
Fremont Community Schools is also considering options for food service after spring break, starting March 30.
"Our goal is to deliver meals to each student needing meals," says the district web site.
In Ashley, where students are split between MSD of Steuben County and DeKalb Central United School District, a local bar has offered to fill the lunch gap.
"We will be providing sacked lunches for any child in the area of Ashley ...," said a post by Beers Pub and Grub on Facebook, "any child that comes to the front window will get either peanut butter and jelly with chips and juice or bologna sandwich with chips and juice."
The post was made prior to Gov. Eric Holcomb's closure of eating and drinking establishments to customers on Monday.
