ANGOLA — Day-to-day operations at the Steuben County Surveyor's Office will carry on as usual in the wake of the sudden death of Surveyor Larry Gilbert last Tuesday, it was determined at Monday's meeting of the Steuben County Drainage Board.
Michelle Milholland, who runs the office of the surveyor's office and serves as the secretary to the Steuben County Drainage Board, will be in charge of the office until a replacement is selected by a caucus of the Steuben County Republican Central Committee. That is set on Oct. 15 (see related story).
"The question is, does the Drainage Board want to be in charge of the surveyor's office, the building permits (and the like)," asked Shannon Kruse, legal counsel for the board.
Milholland told the board she was capable of handling running the office in the absence of Mr. Gilbert, who was found dead in his office the morning of Sept. 29.
"Today is a tough meeting for all of us," Commissioner Jim Crowl said. "We've got a room full of people but no answers."
The board, which is made up of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners with the surveyor as an ex officio member of the board, actually was able to answer most if not all questions posed Monday.
The staff should be able to monitor any work currently in progress. During Monday's meeting, contractors and others who had interest in projects were on hand to get an update on how matters would be handled.
Any new work that might be needed could be handled by the Drainage Board hiring an engineer to oversee a construction or reconstruction project. But that doesn't appear to be an issue.
The Drainage Board will hold a special meeting on Friday at 8:30 a.m. to meet with companies currently under contract with the county for a variety of projects. The board will use that meeting to get a handle on the progress of the projects.
Contractors were advised to continue with their work. Crowl said Mr. Gilbert only hired companies he trusted, so the board trusted them to keep working.
"This isn't a shut down. Continue on," Crowl said.
Many people have expressed their condolences upon the passing of Mr. Gilbert. His family greeted friends in a visitation period Friday at Weicht Funeral Home. Private services will be held at a later date.
One of those on hand Monday was Matt Meersman, director of the St. Joseph River Valley Commission, who said he spoke with five county surveyors whose hearts were touched by the passing of Mr. Gilbert.
"Our hearts go out to you," Meersman said.
"It's a tough time for everybody," Crowl said, noting he had heard similar comments from representatives from the Maumee River Basin Commission.
