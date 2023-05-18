ANGOLA — The Carlin Park Elementary School Cardinals will be soaring into next school year with an Excelling Family Friendly School designation.
John Curtis, Carlin Park’s principal, announced the news at the Tuesday Metropolitan School District of Steuben County board meeting. Curtis also recognized a team of six that made the Indiana Department of Education’s distinction possible. The team presented a plaque to MSD’s Board of Trustees and added that another plaque can be seen in the school’s foyer.
Curtis filled out an application initially after district Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer posed the program as a challenge during an administrative meeting.
As a relatively new program developed in 2015, the Indiana Department of Education describes the Family Friendly School distinction as, “addressing the academic, physical, emotional and social needs of students while providing the needed resources and fostering the active engagement of families through schools and the community.”
“Carlin Park has been working on good characteristics, good personality characteristics, being kind, being responsible, being respectful. We’ve been working on that initiative for about eight years and this was just kind of like a perfect alignment to that,” Curtis said.
The over six month process brought changes to the school that focused on addressing the building’s culture, parent involvement and overall accessibility both physically and to information. There were edits to Carlin Park’s protocol in late November, early December alongside a switch in the methods used for posting signage. To make signs and information more inclusive, postings were done in multiple languages.
“We have a high population of Spanish speaking students and we always thought ‘well they can see the exit, they can see the entrance, they can see the bathroom, but what about these other things like washing hands is important,’” Curtis said.
The Indiana Department of Education takes into account various factors before awarding schools with a Family Friendly School designation. After submitting an initial application for those newly looking to undergo the process, a member of the state’s Department of Education provides a rubric with several areas of criteria that the school needs to address.
The first step is to send out surveys to staff, students, parents, community members and leadership teams. Once the response data is collected, schools receive their “raw score” which becomes a foundation for understanding the school’s strengths and weaknesses.
For those that earn a Family Friendly School distinction, they are then considered either emerging, progressing or excelling. Carlin Park received “excelling,” the highest among the three. The levels are determined by how many indicators of the rubric a school meets. In order to rank as excelling, schools are required to meet within 90 percent of all 36 indicators.
“We want to make sure all of our families feel comfortable coming to school, we’ve got some bilingual staff members that have been incredibly supportive for those that are not primary English speakers and we’ve included, through our Booster Club, a lot of open events that we want people to feel comfortable about being there,” Curtis said.
In a press release from the Indiana Department of Education in April 2021, a list revealed two new schools had received the Family Friendly School designation for 2021-22 and 30 had their distinction renewed. For 2023-24, there is a roster of 30 schools that were newly awarded with the designation.
Curtis expressed nothing but praise for both his team and Carlin Park students.
“Thank you so much to my students and my team for putting forth all this effort. They have really gone the extra mile and I greatly appreciate every one of them,” Curtis said.
