ORLAND — Marlin Steel Wire is looking to grow its business with its recent acquisition of Madsen Wire Products, which was founded in 1938 and has been based in Orland since the mid-1980s.
Marlin Steel Wire, Baltimore, entered into negotiations with Madsen in late summer and closed on the transaction on Dec. 15, a company news release said.
Madsen Wire is an industry leader in making security partitions for fleet vehicles in the United States and is one of the largest manufacturers of wire mesh, wire grid and wire mats, as well as refrigerator shelves and wire forms.
"The combination of the two companies will allow Madsen and Marlin to ship faster and provide much more capacity to handle bigger jobs, since so many opportunities are coming back from China. We are seeing a surge of business and welcome the abilities of the folks at Madsen. We are all in on USA Manufacturing," said Drew Greenblatt, president of Marlin Wire and Madsen Wire.
Steve Cochran, Madsen Wire's general manager, said there were many positives to come from the acquisition.
“Madsen Wire's focus on quality and on-time delivery has been the driving force of our success. By adding the strong suit of Marlin's engineering team, our footprint will become global," Cochran said.
The company plans to increase its workforce in Orland, said Gabrielle Silgalis, the company's human resources manager.
“We will be adding 20% more talent to the Madsen team in Indiana to keep up with our surging demand. We have an extraordinary workforce in Indiana and they are getting reorders and new clients. We are growing shifts, so great people are required fast to keep up with all the new opportunities,” she said.
Greenblatt said the company is going to aggressively try to grow the workforce to keep up with new business.
"We're planning to get Madsen to 45 or so in the next couple of weeks," Greenblatt said. "We just want smart people who want to be part of a growing company."
Greenblatt said he was impressed with the team members at Madsen, which is about 35 people, and the business climate in northeast Indiana.
"We're very enthusiastic about Steuben County. We've heard through the grapevine that job creators are embraced in Steuben County and northeast Indiana and we plan to create a lot of jobs," Greenblatt said.
Officials said the two companies, their philosophies and safety records meshed well together.
Greg Parker, the seller of Madsen Wire, confirmed that. “Marlin Steel’s history of safety (1,400-plus days) and Madsen’s history of safety (1,000-plus days) were a big factor in our getting comfortable with each other. I wanted our employees to have a company that embraced the safety culture as we did. Marlin and Madsen’s team gets safety," Parker said.
Prior to the sale, Madsen had kept up with the latest technology in the business.
“We have invested millions of dollars in new robotic welding technology and wire forming technology. We are thrilled that the team will be building on our investments in the past and growing in the future, all the while supporting northeast Indiana with a rapidly growing factory that offers great wages and benefits," said Brenda Snyder, Parker's partner and former co-owner of Madsen.
Greenblatt said he planned on spending the coming weeks getting to know leaders in northeast Indiana and Steuben County, particularly the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., as the company starts moving forward with its plans for growth and investing in talent.
"We think the team is extraordinary in Indiana," Greenblatt said. "The professionalism is off the charts."
