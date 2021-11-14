Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
With the first substantial snowflakes of the season set to fall today, highway department crews in northeast Indiana are ready to hit the roads. Indiana Department of Transportation drivers are also ready for whatever Mother Nature brings us.
Today’s forecast for snow — albeit minimal because of ground and pavement temperatures — comes at the end of Winter Weather Preparedness Week in the state.
The latest forecast from accuweather.com is calling for temperatures in the mid-30s and a coating to an inch of snow.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the week Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week in an effort to bring awareness to the upcoming season.
Along with the National Weather Service and other agencies, INDOT is encouraging the public to take steps to prepare for the hazards that come with winter weather.
Being prepared includes reinforcing safe driving tips and the importance of carrying all the needed supplies to stay safe in case you are stuck or stranded.
Despite recent reports from neighboring states of a shortage of plow truck drivers this season, northeast Indiana counties are at full staff, and INDOT has a full staff of seasonal and full-time drivers ready to go, officials said.
AccuWeather Global Weather Center released a report on Nov. 4 saying the Ohio Department of Transportation is facing a critical shortage in snowplow drivers. In addition, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oregon, Missouri, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island and Wyoming are reporting shortages.
Local highway superintendents dismissed the claim, saying they are fully staffed and ready. LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parish reported his only need was two diesel mechanics to keep his county’s trucks in top shape.
Hunter Petroviak, public relations director for INDOT’s Fort Wayne District, said the northeast corner of the state is fully staffed. Hiring events were held in other portions of the state to fill open positions.
“Thankfully, we are actually in good shape here in northeast Indiana when it comes to plow drivers,” Petroviak said. “We have been training those new drivers and are going back through the protocols with employees and seasonal drivers.”
The Fort Wayne District is responsible for maintaining 4,799 lane miles of state roads, 525 lane miles of interstate on 143 snow routes. Local counties cover between 700 and 800 miles of paved and gravel roadways with between 16 and 24 plow drivers in each county.
Over the past few weeks, highway departments have been busy stockpiling their salt and sand piles along with readying its equipment for the winter season.
On Wednesday, DeKalb County Highway drivers were hauling in sand to restock the county’s supply.
DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker said the county’s salt barn is full and ready to go.
Drivers in each county have assigned routes, which Parker explained helps with familiarity of the roadways they are plowing and treating.
“My guys are pretty seasoned. They have been around a lot,” Parker said.
Be courteous
Once snow and ice begins to cover the roadways, area superintendents are asking all drivers to slow down and be courteous. They say that is the best way to keep everyone safe on the roadway during snow events.
“Be courteous and stay to your side of the road,” Parker said.
Parish said there are many times when snow plow drivers cannot see other drivers because of blowing snow and the size of the trucks.
“If we are at an intersection, pay attention because the drivers may need to back up to either clean the intersection or to turn around,” Parish said.
Petroviak said drivers typically plow snow and apply salt and sand at around 35 mph.
“Give them the space they need when working. The trucks have a lot of blind spots when working,” he said. “The best place to be is behind the plow truck. Slow down, drive the conditions, give yourself plenty of time.”
LaGrange County plow drivers have yet another challenge when plowing during snow events as the county has a high population of Amish residents. Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties have smaller Amish communities in small portions of their counties.
Parish’s advice: “If you are in an Amish buggy going slow and a plow comes up behind you, if possible and there is nothing coming at you, please pull into the other lane to allow the plow driver to pass. We can only throw the snow to the right, and if we pass you, we will leave snow to the right. If we pass you, we will leave snow in your lane and throw snow all over the horse and buggy.”
He suggests to Amish residents if there is a driveway close, pull over, allowing the plow driver to slowly pass. This will allow for the safety of everyone.
“The biggest piece of advice to be given is to just use common sense,” Parish said.
Petroviak urges drivers to stay behind plows when the state trucks are on four-lane highways and four-lane state roads. If you have to pass them, be careful and slow down.
Be prepared
In declaring Winter Weather Preparedness Week, the state passed on several tips to be prepared.
Motorists are encouraged to carry an emergency kit in their vehicles with food, water, a phone charger, sand or cat litter, flares or a bright LED alternative, a flashlight and blanket. Motorists are also encouraged to keep their vehicles full of gas. Emergency kits should also include a shovel to dig out tires if you get stuck. The state’s final piece of advise was make sure your vehicle has a strong battery.
To stay updated on the conditions of state roadways, INDOT offers up to date conditions at 511in.org.
According to the National Weather Service, there are over 66,000 variations of winter storms. Snow, ice, freezing rain and fog all present challenges for winter travel. Roads can become slick, even after pre-treatment and regular treatment during and after a storm.
The state uses brine to pretreat roadways if there is enough advance warning of a major storm. The brine helps to keep the roadway clear until plow drivers begin working.
State maintenance crews monitor forecasts several weeks out and prepare for winter storms based on the type of precipitation, conditions leading up to the winter storm, and extended forecast following storms.
