ANGOLA — It may have been one of the smaller Veterans Day services in Steuben County on Friday, but it marked the start of a new program that will honor veterans all year long.
During a ceremony at noon on the Public Square, the funeral flag of native Ron Rose, a longtime Realtor and businessman and former Steuben County Treasurer in Steuben County, was raised to fly at the iconic Steuben County Courthouse. The flag will fly for a month.
The program started with the reading of the resolution passed Monday by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners adopting the program that came about following a request from the Rose family to fly his funeral flag at the Courthouse.
"This is going to be a very thoughtful program to honor our veterans," said Alex Dobson, Steuben County veterans service officer.
"The Steuben County Commissioners wish to honor each veteran and their family for the sacrifices they made in the service of their Country," the resolution read in part.
A request by the Rose family to honor Mr. Rose led to the Board of Commissioners establishing the program to honor all veterans whose families so choose in October.
Dobson said he wants to put in place not only the means of flying the flags, but having a ceremony each time a new veteran’s flag is going to be on display for a month.
Dobson said he would like to have groups like American Legion color guards or Boy Scout troops lead ceremonies that will result in veteran’s flags being hoisted up on the Courthouse flagpole.
On Friday, the Angola American Legion Post 31 color guard was on hand to provide a rifle salute and the playing of "Taps."
Attending the ceremony were a few members of the public and members of Mr. Rose's family, including his daughters, Kathy Aldrich and Karen Brown, his sister, Martha Latson, and grandchildren Sarah Brown and Ron Aldrich.
Mr. Rose was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy.
“Dad passed away in 2010, and Mom was presented his folded flag at the cemetery. It sat on his dresser in their bedroom until she passed away in May. (Sister) Karen (Brown) and I could have it framed, hang it on our walls, but that isn’t the way Dad would want it. He always wanted to be useful; he wanted to do something. Karen and I know that he would be honored to have his flag, his last symbol of being a Veteran, flown over his beloved Historic Courthouse,” Aldrich said in October when she was told this program was being started. “We are also honored to know that his flag will serve that purpose over a building very special to him.”
Mr. Rose was not only an elected official and long-time businessman, he also was part of a team that came up with the current county numbering system that is used in rural Steuben County. He and retired Tri-State University business office manager Ralph Martin are credited with the work done in the early 1990s.
Mr. Rose’s late wife, Barbara Rose, served two terms as Steuben County Auditor in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
People wanting to take part in the program should call Dobson at 668-1000, ext. 1060.
