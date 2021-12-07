BUSHY PRAIRIE — On Tuesday and Thursdays Eleanor, a 2-year-old black Golden Doodle, gets to go to school at Prairie Heights.
Oh, and she brings her handler, Meagan Vaillancourt, to work with her. Vaillancourt is the attendance and clinic secretary at Prairie Heights elementary and middle schools.
For the last year, Eleanor has served students and staff in her professional capacity as a therapy dog.
Eleanor received training and was tested to receive her certification as a Canine Good Citizen, an American Kennel Club program established to promote responsible dog ownership and encourage well-mannered dogs, as well as her certification as an Alliance of Therapy Dogs, an international registry that provides testing for dogs and handlers to guarantee they have a good relationship with one another and that the dog possesses the right temperament for therapy work.
“The certifications assure that she is safe to be working with people,” said Vaillancourt. “She is here for everybody. A therapy dog is meant to love on anybody and she provides that for both students and staff. She is here to greet everyone. She always has someone here that needs her.”
Eleanor isn’t just a therapy dog, Vaillancourt said she is her family’s dog. Eleanor joined the Vaillancourt family once she was old enough to leave her mother’s side. It wasn’t until months later that she and another Prairie Heights staff member were discussing the importance of therapy dogs at schools that she decided to start Eleanor’s training.
“She just has such a great temperament,” said Vaillancourt. “She has soulful eyes and a sweet demeanor and is just a very gentle dog who is always just watching, she is very watchful.”
When she is at home, Vaillancourt said, Eleanor is her playful normal dog self.
“She plays and rough houses and wrestles with my son and chases the cats. She’s a normal, household dog,” she said. “When she puts the vest on, she knows it’s time for work. She jumps right in the car because she understands that this is where she is coming, to work.”
A typical day for Eleanor is spent in the clinic office that sits between the elementary and middle schools. She does, however, go on walks with Vaillancourt or other staff as a way to break up the monotony of the day. With more than a combined 500 students and staff, Eleanor has a lot of stimulation throughout her day and much like her human counterparts lays down and takes a nap once she is home.
“It’s a lot for me as a handler to do my job and have her here but just to see her excitement to come here and the joy that she brings our students and our staff that may be having a bad day, to see that smile that comes to their face after those two minutes that they spend with her and to know that they have an amazing day afterward, it’s indescribable,” said Vaillancourt.
“There’s so much anxiety in these kids and she helps them just get back to where they need to be to get back to class and finish their day,” Vaillancourt added. “They just pet her. Sometimes we walk together back to their classrooms and then we do a classroom visit at that time. The boys will usually sit and pet her but the girls will sometimes talk to her. It’s amazing how much she helps.”
One of those students is middle schooler Sarah Stoy, who is learning to deal with her anxiety.
“Sometimes when I get really nervous ... she just reminds me not to,” said Stoy. “She just puts her paw on me, and I talk to her and she listens to me. She’s such a good girl.”
It’s almost as if she knows instinctively that she’s helping.
“It’s her nature, she just calms them. It’s kind of like an unspoken language that she has with people. She just knows the right thing to do for each person that needs her when they need it,” said Nicole Whitsel, registration and data specialist at Prairie Heights Middle School and the mother of Kolton Whitsel, a third-grader at Prairie Heights Elementary School who is also on the autism spectrum. “It’s really hard to explain because when he comes to school if he is having a meltdown or completely stressed out or overstimulated and needs her to help him clear his mind so that he can go back to class and focus, she does just that. He just pets her and calls her Poodle.
“I had some students in my room registering and I had asked Meagan to bring Eleanor in because they are on the autism spectrum and they were very nervous coming to us from an online school,” said Whitsel. “Meagan came in and Eleanor sat down with them but it’s like she could tell this one student, in particular, who hadn’t made a peep the whole time or made eye contact with me, was exceptionally nervous because she went to him first. After she left, the student got up, had a smile on his face, asked if he could color and said ‘yeah’ to me a couple of times. It was just so amazing to see the transformation in that student.”
That’s her job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.