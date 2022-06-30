ANGOLA — All aboard! Next stop, Angola.
Giving a taste of the Indiana Rail Experience, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s 765 steam engine roared into Angola. Departing from the Depot located on Trine University’s campus, roughly 90 passengers boarded the preview train on Thursday morning.
Representatives of a variety of organizations attended, including the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, the Steuben County Community Foundation, the city of Angola and local individuals, as well as media from throughout northeast Indiana.
Returning to the roots of Indiana, the upcoming Indiana Rail Experience events celebrate the Historical Society’s 50th anniversary.
With nine cars, passengers were able to move freely through the train. Each car offered a new adventure, historical ties and style.
An open air car provided immersive views as the countryside aroma filled the breeze. The Pennsylvania Railroad passenger cars and the Paul Revere car gave a comfortable railway experience with intimate seating designed for conversation. Snacks were plentiful in the Silver Diner car, redone in 2001.
At the tailend of the train was the Norfolk and Western Business Car 300. With three bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, a dining room, lounge and observation platform, passengers aboard the Car 300 receive a luxurious ride.
“We are excited to partner with the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society,” said Bryan Lalevee, president of Norfolk and Western Business Car 300 Preservation Society.
Built in 1917, the Preservation Society has owned Car 300 since October 2020. Raising more than $41,000, the car underwent restoration for a nine-month period. For the first time, the Preservation Society is partnering with the Historical Society to bring the unique railroad history through the Indiana Rail Experience.
As the train began southbound, passengers were told the rich history of Indiana’s railroad from car hosts. Staff members enthusiastically shared their own personal experiences with trains and the Indiana railroad.
Eighty-year-old Tom Miller, one of the car hosts, retired from Nickel Plate 25 years ago. Miller came from a long line of Nickel Plate railroad conductors out of Lima, Ohio.
“You could say the steam is in my blood,” Miller said.
After stopping in Hamilton, the steam engine led the way back northbound to Angola.
The Steuben County Community Foundation provided a seed grant for the Indiana Rail Experience. The funding allowed the Historical Society to bring railroad history to northeastern Indiana.
Staff, board members and donors from the Community Foundation rode on Thursday’s steam locomotive. Sharing laughs and smiles, Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Foundation, reflected on being a passenger.
“There were lots of interesting facts and we got to see parts of the community. It felt like you were transported back in time. The customer service on the train was great, they answered a lot of questions about the history and engineering of it,” Danic said.
Following the train ride, Danic was excited about a potential future between the Historical Society and the Community Foundation.
“We see a lot of opportunities for the Community Foundation to help bridge this opportunity to other populations in the community like some educational groups, some tourist groups and just making it a used resource and fun experience,” Danic said.
Angola will be hearing the whistle of the steam engine once again on July 8-9 as it returns to the city for its upcoming events.
While the wine, whiskey and spirits train and the ice cream train are sold out, two more excursions still have limited tickets available.
Plans are being made to add three more excursion opportunities to the lineup of events. For more information visit indianarailexperience.org.
Make sure you have your tickets and cameras at the ready when boarding the train for an experience unlike any other.
