Five people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Adriana Acevedo, 41, of the 4300 block of U.S. 20, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14 causing bodily injury and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Tristin A. Brown, 33, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 650S, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Phanon J. Davis, 21, of the 2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima, Ohio, arrested on West Maumee Street at Terrace Boulevard, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Dustin D. Judd, 31, of the 56000 block of Wedgewood South, Elkhart, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Felipe L. Mendez, 28, of the 1600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without every obtaining a license.
