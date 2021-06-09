ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners are considering whether to make a fix or an extensive repair to brick on the Steuben County Courthouse.
Brick in the decorative portions of the Courthouse — the front porch and back retaining walls — are in need of repair.
But just how much work is going to be done has not been decided by the Commissioners, who looked at a bid from Mike Rathburn Masonry, Angola, which has done much of the recent work on the courthouse and its adjoining architectural details.
“I looked at the back and it doesn’t look good,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said in a Monday meeting.
There are crumbling bricks on both the north and south sides of the building on the porch and retaining walls. The wall that runs along South Wayne Street was repaired and an entry was closed after electrical panels were relocated from inside the former basement entry that has been closed to the public for years.
Rathburn’s bid of $5,064 covered the crumbling brick but did not cover a sizeable crack on the south side.
“Regardless of the future of the Courthouse, I think you’re going to want to fix that crack,” said John Hutchins, who is in charges of Courthouse maintenance.
A bid for repairing the crack was not sought because it was assumed that wall would go away with an addition to the Courthouse. Commissioners have since moved away from the plan to build an addition in the green space to the east of the Courthouse.
“I didn’t want to fix the pillar in the back because of that,” Hutchins said.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said if the work is going to be done, it might as well all be done correctly in one project.
“To do that, I’m sure it could get costly,” Hutchins said. He explained that to fix the crack, soil will probably have to be dug out in order to make the repairs.
Hutchins is going to get the bid updated to include the crack work.
The Courthouse remodeling is an example of changes that have occurred this year that have reversed or altered decisions of the previous board.
The current commissioners include Liechty, Shelton and President Wil Howard. Shelton and Howard are new. The previous board included Liechty, Jim Crowl and Ron Smith.
On Wednesday, June 16, the commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. to go over requests for proposals received from construction companies for the Courthouse project. The current commissioners seem to favor new construction of a judicial center away from the current, historic 1868 building but still somewhere on the county campus.
Another change in county offices came up Monday that seemed to take Shelton by surprise.
The Steuben County Health Department is moving its offices to the space that used to house the Steuben County Council on Aging on the first floor on the south end of the building.
Steuben County Women, Infants and Children is going to take over the former Health Department space on the third floor, north end.
“You talked about WIC moving to (Health Department) offices. I don’t remember that being a topic,” Shelton said.
“That was approved last year,” Liechty responded.
“Are there any other things that are going to happen that we don’t know about,” Shelton asked.
“No,” Liechty responded.
Commissioners approved letting WIC move in their Oct. 19, 2020, meeting.
