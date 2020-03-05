KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Isaac Lee, executive director with the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., has been named one of the top 50 economic developers in the country.
The list was compiled by Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants.
The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site consultant community for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve.
“As the president of the current Board of Directors for the SCEDC, I believe I can say this on behalf of the full board that we are excited for Isaac in his achievements and this is another confirmation for us that we made the right decision back in 2016 when we hired him. We understand that Economic Development requires collaboration and support from many and is not just a single person sport. But to know that we have a talented individual as a leader of our organization, we know that our capabilities for achievement are also elevated.” said Chris Folland, president of the SCEDC.
Each top 50 economic developer will be featured individually starting April 14 through the selected social media channels of LinkedIn and Twitter. Each award winner will share leadership insights and wisdom for other practitioners in the profession. Consultant Connect strives to lift up this industry by recognizing remarkable economic developers for the entire economic development community to learn from. Each recipient will receive their award at Consultant Connect’s ECONOMIX event in Phoenix in December.
“This annual list recognizing North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers is designed to acknowledge the hard work of the top leaders in this field and elevate the conversation around economic development and job creation,” said Ron Kitchens, managing partner of Consultant Connect. “Each of the leaders represented on this year’s list are beyond deserving of this recognition for their efforts in building our communities.”
Lee expressed his appreciation for the award.
“I am honored and blessed to be among this list of truly talented and special people. To be identified by my peers and site selectors, in an industry that is filled with talented people, to be given this recognition is just amazing. Thirteen years ago, I started in this profession completely green and had no idea what economic development truly was. Today, I can say that I am learning something new all the time and this recognition confirms to me that we are doing some pretty amazing things,” Lee said.
The SCEDC is a 501-c (3) non-profit, private entity contracted to administer economic development activities within Steuben County and every municipality within its county borders. More information can be found at the SCEDC website at steubenedc.com.
