Mosquitoes reported to have West Nile Virus were detected in a mosquito pool in central Steuben County on Aug. 17. No human cases of the virus have been reported.

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Steuben County, said a news release from the Steuben County Health Department.

One pool of mosquito groups collected in the central region of Steuben County on Aug. 17 by the Indiana Department of Health has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

