ANGOLA — Sometimes it’s like pulling teeth to get people to fill seats on boards, especially those tasked with difficult decisions like planning and zoning.
Unlike some previous times when the Steuben County Board of Commissioners were tasked with filling vacancies on the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals or the Plan Commission, there were five people who threw their hats in the ring to take a post on the Plan Commission.
“We’re pretty fortunate to have them,” Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, said on Monday. “I don’t think we’re going to make a wrong choice.”
Due to the political makeup of the board, the individual who fills the post cannot be from the Democratic Party because those seats are filled.
The individual who takes the seat could be a Republican, Libertarian or any other party. Even if a person hasn’t voted in a primary to declare one’s party status, they could qualify.
Commissioners weren’t sure of the political backgrounds of all of the candidates presented.
The successful candidate will be replacing Bill Schmidt, Lake James, who has served on the board for 12 years.
Commissioners expressed a desire to fill the vacancy with someone who has some experience.
The candidates for the post include Landon Brown, Austin Budreau, Jeff Rhodes, James Shiffler and Kevin Summers.
Commissioners tabled action until their next meeting, on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.