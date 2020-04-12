Ashley receiving millions for projects
ASHLEY — The town of Ashley scored big Tuesday — to the tune of $2.2 million.
Almost within the same hour Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the town would receive two grants that will help complete infrastructure projects to serve the Brightmark Energy project that’s under construction on the town’s east side. Brightmark will use a patented process to covert waste plastics into fuel and industrial wax.
Ashley is receiving $1 million in state Community Crossings money for a road and rail crossing to serve the Brightmark plant.
Money for sewer and water infrastructure came through in a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
“It is Christmas in Ashley. I am so happy. I have goosebumps all over,” said Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer.
Covered bridge ranks as Indiana’s favorite
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge is Indiana’s favorite historic resource, after winning a month-long Facebook playoffs.
The Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology declared the bridge a winner Sunday after several rounds of Facebook voting that began March 1.
In the final round last weekend, the Spencerville bridge defeated the Posey County Courthouse in Mount Vernon by 976 “likes” to 620.
“After weeks of historic resources being pitted against each other to find the favorite Hoosier resource, we have a winner,” the Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology declared. The division said it conducted the contest “in the spirit of Indiana basketball,” which in most years involves tournaments to decide state champions. This year’s basketball tourney was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Local communities receive road funding
INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, Noble County will pick up a $1 million check from the state for road work.
The Noble County Highway Department was a big winner Tuesday when Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced 214 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Holcomb said.
For Noble County and the town of Ashley, Community Crossings will mean the maximum $1 million will be coming their way. Other grants include $772,242 for Angola, $764,631 for Avilla, $373,500 for Churubusco and $288,000 for Clear Lake.
State invites food trucks to rest stops
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation has launched a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways.
The list of sites includes the Auburn rest area on northbound Interstate 69 at mile-marker 325 and the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on southbound Interstate 69 at mile-marker 345 in Steuben County.
INDOT said the program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways across the nation due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of service.
Kendallville looks to expand TIF district
KENDALLVILLE — A plan to combine Kendallville’s two tax increment financing districts, expand the area where tax dollars can be spent and begin capturing taxes from 25 new parcels is moving forward.
Kendallville Redevelopment Commission members approved the plans, which now will go before the Kendallville Plan Commission and the ultimately the Kendallville City Council. Several public hearings will be held along the way to give city officials and residents the chance to chime in.
Conversations started last year about a plan to join the city’s two TIF districts into one and that evolved into a plan to expand the zone west along U.S. 6 to the city limits.
TIF districts are special tax districts where taxes on improvements are used to fund economic development projects.
Auburn to investigate rail overpass/underpass
AUBURN — The city of Auburn has hired a engineering firm to begin investigating a railroad overpass or underpass at the city’s south edge.
VS Engineering will look at four possible sites, Mayor Mike Ley said Thursday. They are the CSX railroad crossings on Wayne Street (C.R. 427), Auburn Drive (C.R. 48), South Center Street (C.R 29) and C.R. 31.
The city is looking for a way to end traffic backups caused when stopped trains block busy crossings.
“We all know this is a long-term thing,” Ley said about building a railroad overpass/underpass. “I’m throwing a dart at eight years.”
Dollar General store proposed for Auburn
AUBURN — A proposed Dollar General store for Auburn will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Auburn Plan Commission.
The store would be built at 433 W. 7th St. on the site of the existing Superwash car wash, which would be demolished. That would make room for a 70-by-130-foot store with 31 parking spaces, according to an application by developer Auburn Partners LLC and Shane Coffman of Liberty.
However, the city’s Department of Building Planning and Development staff is recommending that approval not be granted at Tuesday’s meeting “to provide additional time for revising the public road easement and any other issues brought up during the public input portion of this meeting.”
The report says, “While staff is supportive of the project, the request to modify the existing public road easement (West 9th Street alley/drive entrance) warrants more attention to ensure both the applicant’s needs and the city’s needs to maintain public access rights are adequately resolved.”
