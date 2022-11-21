Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Shane Z. Abraham, 26, of the 8400 block of Orchid Trail, Lakeville Minnesota, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Eric C. Briner, 43, of the 00 block of Monroe Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Darek M. Chelminiak, 44, of the 3200 block of Deer Creek Drive, Lambertville, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• James O. Collins, 63, of the 100 block of West Girard Road, Union, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 357 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justin T. Cummings, 26, of the 7800 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Meranda L. Cummings, of the 7800 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor.
• Daniel S. Garcia, 43, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Anthony W. Griffith, 44, of the 600 block of South Martha Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony counterfeiting and application fraud.
• Tyler J. Lenahan, 31, of the 100 block of Lantern Road, Fishers, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 275N on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brian A. Marten, 33, of the 1800 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 1900 block of Westwood Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Raymond F. Obran II, 50, of the 3700 block of South Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior suspension within the past 10 years.
• Terri A. Palmerton, 39, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Korbyn J. Phibbs, 20, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 300 block of Bittersweet Court on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Eriz Santiago, 25, of the 300 block of North Superior Street, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and battery.
• Nichol R. Scansny, 38, homeless of Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Clay W. Staulters Jr., 44, of Lane 100A Lake Charles, arrested on Wendall Jacob Avenue at North Wayne Street on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18, and two counts of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dustin E. Thompson, 35, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Edgerton, Ohio, arrested on East Maumee Street at John McBride Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brandon L. VanGordon, 30, of the 800 block of North C.R. 275W, arrested on Elizabeth Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
