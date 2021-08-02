ANGOLA — Trine University will once again be filled to the brim.
The university expects to welcome a record class of 725 new students this fall, including first-year and transfer students. Thankfully, Trine’s new Fabiani Hall will be open to help manage the continued growth of the residential student population.
About 1,600 students are expected to live in the university’s residence halls this fall.
“An increasing number of students and families are not only recognizing the value of a Trine education, but also the value of the residential experience on our vibrant campus,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University’s president. “We especially appreciate the wisdom and foresight of the university’s Board of Trustees, who quickly approved the addition of our newest residence facility to meet continued demand.”
Trine’s new 101 bed residence facility will feature studio-style residences similar to the university’s Reiners and Stadium residence halls. Carpeted rooms will include a private bath and air conditioning.
The university also began construction on the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing this summer in order to provide additional facilities to accommodate continued growth in its academic programs. Scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2022, the $12.5 million, 40,000 square-foot addition to Trine’s engineering facilities will feature state-of-the-art technology, including augmented and virtual reality and artificial intelligence laboratories, which will support the expansion of the computer science and information technology major into areas such as cybersecurity and health informatics.
The facility also will offer flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity and bright, open spaces for collaboration and conversation.
Kimberly Bennett, vice president of enrollment management at Trine, said in addition to programs such as civil engineering, mechatronics and robotics engineering, the university is seeing substantial growth in its health sciences, business and education majors.
“Trine University continues to provide, support and develop academic programs across all our academic schools that meet critical needs, which is reflected in the fact that more than 99 percent of Trine graduates are employed or in graduate school within six months,” she said.
Trine also anticipates more than 900 international students to enroll in graduate programs this fall at its main campus, as well as its Detroit and Phoenix education centers.
“Despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many international students are still eager to earn a graduate degree through a quality program in the United States,” Bennett said. “We are pleased that so many have chosen Trine to provide them the skills to advance their careers and make a difference around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.