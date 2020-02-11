FLINT — The Steuben County Health Department may condemn homes in the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District region after the district turns off the service due to nonpayment of bills.
A stricter sewer use ordinance has been adopted. During Monday afternoon’s pre-agenda meeting, the SLRWD board discussed the legalities of the new procedures. The board meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N.
The new disconnection policy is for those who do not pay their bills for six months. Along with liens that can be put on customer’s properties every three months of nonpayment, the district will now disconnect service after six months.
Following a written notice giving the customer 30 days to pay outstanding bills and lien releases, the service would be disconnected at a price of $250 to the customer. Reconnection would cost an additional $250.
Repeated letters explaining the policy will be sent to those who are behind on their bills. The final notice 30 days prior to disconnection will be sent by certified mail.
“It’s not required,” said district attorney Andy Boxberger. He suggested that the district is going above and beyond requirements to make sure non-paying customers are made aware of their circumstances.
An additional letter will be sent one week before shut off.
The Steuben County Health Department has been informed about the new policy, said district Superintendent Bryan Klein.
According to Indiana code, the local health department can order that property that is unfit for human habitation or has an unsanitary condition be corrected. The next step would be condemnation.
The health department will be sent notification when a SLRWD customer has been turned off.
“It’s in their court at that point,” said Boxberger.
At this time, Klein said there are around 36 customers in the lien process. Up to 15 of them may allow the negligence to extend to the point of shut-off, he said. Five to six of those structures are reportedly vacant.
Due to the time line on the new policy, the first shut-offs would likely occur in July or August.
Board secretary/treasurer Jim Van Vlerah said there are many situations in which customers repeatedly fail to pay bills.
“The amount of liens we sign is ridiculous,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.