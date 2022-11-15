ANGOLA — Two people from Elkhart were arrested on multiple charges, including Level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine, after they were arrested Sunday upon suspicion of having stolen items from a local farm supply store, court records say.
Taylor L. Norris, 25, and Jackson S. Atchison, 22, were pulled over by Indiana State Police Trooper Alejandro Hernandez Sunday night after Angola dispatch had received a call from the local store to report a theft.
A car matching the description of the one given to Angola dispatch was spotted by Hernandez in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant so he followed it across North Wayne Street to another restaurant’s parking lot, where it was stopped.
Following a search of the vehicle with the assistance of Angola Police Department K-9 Diego and Angola Police officers, police located between 5-10 grams of meth in a smoking device, paraphernalia and items stolen from the farm supply store and one of Angola’s big box stores, court records said. The stolen items included numerous pairs of socks, multiple X-box games and some underwear. A cordless soldering device was taken from the farm supply store.
When Hernandez initially pulled Norris over, she gave the name of another person but said she didn’t have her driver’s license with her. Later, her true identity was determined.
Norris said she didn’t want to give her real name because police would be able to learn she had outstanding warrants from Elkhart County for a probation violation and Georgia for an offense not listed in court records and Michigan for a dangerous weapons offense as well as driving without a license.
Atchison reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest out of Elkhart County.
Neither would claim responsibility of possessing the meth, though they did tell police they had smoked some earlier in the day. They said the meth may have been the property of a third person who had been with them, whose whereabouts was unknown after police stopped the vehicle.
Norris has been charged in Steuben Circuit Court with Level 4 felony possession of meth between 5-10 grams, two counts of Class A misdemeanor theft, Class B misdemeanor false informing and Class C possession of paraphernalia.
Atchison has been charged in Steuben Circuit Court with Level 4 felony possession of meth between 5-10 grams, two counts of Class A misdemeanor theft and Class C possession of paraphernalia.
Neither have attorneys listed in court records. Their bail amounts were not listed in court documents either.
