ANGOLA — Angola Common Council rejected bids for a streetscape project that would add planters, curbs and sidewalks along South Wayne Street, much like those on North Wayne and Maumee streets.
Bids for the project were opened at the first August meeting of the Angola Common Council and came in considerably higher than the engineer’s estimate provided for the project. They were rejected at Monday night’s meeting.
The original estimate was $220,122.94.
Bids, which were put in by Chuck’s Custom Concrete, Fremont, and Brooks Construction, Fort Wayne, came in at $386,337 and $445,660, respectively.
At the Aug. 5 meeting, City Engineer Amanda Cope presented the bids and said she suspected they came in high due to companies being busy this time of year and the nature of the work, which is a lot more detailed than other projects companies could be bidding.
Council members tabled the matter and asked Cope to bring back more information from the project engineer.
Monday, at the suggestion of the engineer that did the estimate, the bids were rejected. Cope said the engineer suggested the project be re-bid this fall or in early 2020.
In other business, an ordinance setting salaries for elected officials for 2020 had its first reading Monday, along with a motion that gives the mayor and clerk-treasurer a raise. The ordinance will have two additional readings before being set for 2020.
At the Aug. 5 meeting, it was discussed that the mayor, clerk-treasurer and council members would not see a raise in 2020. Councilman Dave Martin motioned to keep council members at $6,500 annually, which is no increase, but to give the mayor and clerk-treasurer a 1% raise for 2020.
“I think we should be giving the mayor and clerk-treasurer a 1% raise like other city employees,” Martin said.
An ordinance giving a 1% increase to appointed officers, deputies, employees, police and firefighters for the city had its second reading Monday.
The ordinance for elected officials has a sliding scale for education, certifications and the like the person in office may hold.
A sliding scale of the sort was approved by state Legislature. It’s something Angola used to do, Martin said, until the state said it couldn’t. Now that it’s allowed once again, the ordinance reflects that.
