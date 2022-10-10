ANGOLA — Staff from the Early Learning Center of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County spent their professional development day last Friday on a field trip to Pokagon State Park hiking and attending a workshop on non-violent communication.
“And today we are focusing on using restorative communication with adults, and then how to use restorative communication with children as well,” said Education Consultant Jennifer Moore, who came to teach ELC staff from Chicago.
Restorative communication, or nonviolent communication, is a concept developed by psychologist Marshall Rosenberg, that can be applied in school environments as “schools are realizing that we need to engage adults and children in a healthier way than we have been in the past,” said Moore.
She noted that it was the second session they held with the Early Learning Center, and during the session they were discussing how different hats that people wear get in the way of healthy communication.
Moore said that she has partnered with ELC this year holding weekly online meetings “to provide ongoing professional development.” She said that during their session at Pokagon she decided to focus on staff well-being. For teachers to help students thrive, they need to feel supported, nurtured and cared for too, she said.
“Because you can’t pour from an empty cup,” said Moore.
Conflict management and conflict mitigation are the components of healthy well-being, said Moore.
“So, one of the topics that came up was, how do we engage in conflict in healthy ways,” said Moore.
Another topic that came out was maintaining teachers’ physical well-being, so they had the energy to work, said Moore. The next step for the ELC staff professional development is to apply what they had learned over the workshop in their classrooms.
Next sessions will discuss peace tables at Montessori classrooms, and how to make them really robust, said Moore. She explained that peace tables are the areas of the classrooms that children use to navigate conflicts in a healthy way.
“So, they’re not kicking, hitting, punching, biting, they’re using words to solve their problems,” said Moore.
ELC Director Jami Hubbard said that the purpose of holding these development workshops is to bring a positive work environment and positive work culture to the Early Learning Center, as happy teachers make children happy as well.
“We want to make sure that all of our staff is well cared for in depth,” said Hubbard.
Hubbard said she met Moore at one of the conferences in Indianapolis, and then they partnered on another program that was a pilot for the one currently held at ELC.
“She coached me through the entire year and helped me develop strategies to help staff be well and feel well, and create a really positive work culture,” said Hubbard.
The current program is paid through a state stabilization grant, said Hubbard. The facility has allocated about $10,000 for this year’s cycle, and the center hopes to be able to continue that in the future as well, said Hubbard.
“We received those funds, and we decided to spend some of that funding on building our peace curriculum, and that starts with our teachers,” she said.
Early Learning Center staff liked the workshop. Corina Hicks, instructional assistant, said that the communication approaches they explored at the workshop were less harsh, “not shutting somebody off,” and “more open to what you’re having to say.”
Lead teacher Stacy Hambrook said that she learned how different ways of communicating the feelings affect relationships and behaviors, and how positive communication helps improve them. Hambrook said that it will help her develop better relationships with her co-workers, children, and their families.
Instructional Assistant Kortney Stackhouse said that it will help them better understand their coworkers and children and better communicate with them through observing their “feelings and picking out their needs and any requests that we’re able to help them with.”
“It’s really nice coming here and doing all these exercises,” said Stackhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.