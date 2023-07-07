Beach info wrong
Due to a reporter’s error, information published July 1 about the beach in front of Thompson Lodge on Fox Lake was incorrect.
The beach is not public, residents say.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 7:32 pm
