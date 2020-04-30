Science fairs being held virtually this spring because of COVID-19 didn’t stop two Ryan Park Elementary School fourth grade students from finding great success with their projects.
Piper McGregor and Mikaela Kolar competed in the junior division of the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair, held virtually by Trine University on March 14.
Their division was made up of students in grades four through eight.
Taking first place with her project at the regional fair, “Which Flushable Wipe Dissolves Quicker?” was Mikaela.
Piper won second place for her project, “Can Fats Really Be Good For You?”.
Piper’s project answered the question, “Can eating a fat with sugar help stabilize blood glucose levels,” said her mother, Melanie McGregor.
“Both Piper and Mikaela were selected to advance to the state level to compete in the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair,” said McGregor.
Like the regional science fair, the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair was held virtually on March 28.
Piper’s project won her first place at the state competition. Her winnings included a cash prize and a plaque to hang on the wall, congratulating her on her accomplishment.
McGregor said she is proud of both young scientists for what they have accomplished.
