Area police record
five arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeffrey A. Amos, 51, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
• Austin L. Freed, 21, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on Old U.S. 27, south of C.R. 300S, on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashlee N. Gressley, 33, of the 900 block of Redding Lane, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jaydah R. Helton, 20, of the 4000 block of East Chicago Road, Jonesville, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of alcohol by a minor and felony operating while intoxicated.
• Cathleen M. Kuhn, 40, of the 4000 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
