Angola Mayor Richard Hickman presented the 2024 city budget at the Common Council meeting Tuesday.
The proposed 2024 budget of $22,615,000, which is 7.6% higher than the 2022 budget is 9.5% lower than the 2023 budget. The maximum tax levy increased to $6,550,601 compared to this year’s $6,284,664.
“We’re in great shape and in great financial shape as we have good balances in all of our accounts,” said Hickman. “We’re able to do the necessary projects that keep our city safe and building the things that help create a better quality of life for our citizens as well as our visitors.”
The main items for expenditure are Common Council expenses that constitute $1,328,000; police department with $2,038,500, Motor Vehicle Highway with $2,242,100; Fire Operating Fund with $2,299,700, and Local Income Tax for Public Safety at $1,255,600.
$674,700.
Medical expenses also grew for the Park and Recreation Department from $111,200 in 2023 to $142,600 in 2024, while the overall budget for the department increased from $529,100 to $669,500.
The mayor also outlined a few projects planned for the next year including reconstructing portions of East Gilmore and North Washington streets, Firemen’s Park Playground expansion, North Wayne Street sidewalk engineering, South Wayne Streetscape, and others.
Hickman also mentioned that the city was working on getting more housing development started in alignment with the housing strategy of 2019 that showed Angola could use 54 new housing units each year for the next 10 years
“I’m sure that number is much higher now,” he said. “This was done before the housing crunch came about.”
The mayor also mentioned that despite a strong economy the city continues to have problems keeping up with the trend for higher wage jobs, and that the safety of the residents remains the No. 1 concern for city employees.
Also, Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert presented his budget management report stating that the city achieved a healthy cash balance for operating funds — a trend that is expected to continue.
Property tax increase for 2024 is 4% in comparison to 5% in the previous year. Local income tax revenues are expected to increase by 6.8% in 2024, while the increase in 2023 was 11.6%.
Despite an operating surplus of $1.7 million for the second year in a row in 2021, in 2023 the city budgeted for a $1.1 million deficit driven by large projects and capital needs, said Herbert, and this trend will continue in the next year, with the budgeted deficit estimated at $450,000.
However, Herbert said, with 2023 revenues outpacing conservative budget estimates and 2023 deficit significantly shrinking, the 2024 deficit might be eliminated altogether, and it is projected to reverse itself in 2025.
“This deficit can be supported by the substantial increase in cash balances over the last three years, and may be eliminated altogether as other revenues continue to come in higher than budget estimates,” he said.
Herbert also said positive ending cash balances for the main city funds. Cumulative Capital Improvements Fund projected ending cash balance will be about $143,000; Local Income Tax – Economic Development Fund shows 6.6% growth in 2024; and Local Major Moves Construction Fund estimated remainder at the end of the year will constitute $2.4 million.
However, the city administration should continue to use caution when considering adding personnel, benefits, services, or capital expenses beyond scheduled operating funds, urged Herbert.
“Although current cash reserves are high, I urge continued restraint, budgeting operating funds in order to maintain existing services and preserve the projected ending cash balances,” he concluded.
