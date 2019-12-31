New Year’s Eve is going to be a blustery one.
For a winter season that hasn’t been very snowy yet — and has even felt like early fall in the last week — the final day of 2019 is shaping up to be a miserable one.
A sizable snowstorm is continuing its transit across the U.S. and is expected to arrive in northeast Indiana today. After dumping snow on the Great Plains before heading up into the Dakotas and Minnesota, this weather system will now sweep down across the Great Lakes, clipping northern Indiana in the process.
After rain fell across the region this past weekend and a wintry mix on Monday night, northeast Indiana may be susceptible to “snow squalls” today.
That weather pattern can bring bursts of heavy snow as well as high winds, making travel difficult and dangerous.
“This snow squall, and others over the Lower Peninsula of Michigan as well as northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York, have the potential to rapidly reduce the visibility and coat roads in a matter of seconds,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. “As we have seen in recent weeks and prior years, snow squalls can be extremely dangerous for motorists traveling at high speed on the major highways.”
Indiana isn’t expected to get a significant amount of snow — the region is just outside the very edge of Accuweather’s forecast of 1-3 inches — but expect winds up around 20 mph throughout the day with a high just under freezing.
Winds should subside later in the day and the first day of 2020 is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 30s.
