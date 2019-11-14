Improved drainage is atop the list of priorities the public would like the Huntertown Family Park board to focus on in the future, according to results from a survey that closed in October.
Out all the adult respondents, 82.64% marked better drainage as important to them, with additional parking coming in a close second at 81.34%.
Other amenities that adult community members would like to see are an improved park entrance (69.71%) and a storage building for park equipment (42.14%).
Responses from both adult and youth surveys included:
• Splash pad (68.27%)
• Multiple playgrounds for different age groups (53.04%)
• Community building/indoor pavilion (41.8%)
• Youth soccer field (38.16%)
• Sensory play equipment (36.94%)
• Interpretive signage (35.09%)
• Basketball court (30.17%)
• Larger dog park (30.16%)
• Volleyball court (24.87%)
• Frisbee golf (24.87)
• Primitive campsites (23.93%)
On the youth-only survey, there were 17 write ins for a soccer and football field, 13 write ins for a zip line and ninja course, and four write ins for a baseball diamond. Twenty youth and adults wrote in for a pool.
