The Allen County Department of Environmental Management's Community Recycling Drop-off Site at Southgate Plaza (218 E. Pettit Ave., Fort Wayne) will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 12.
The site managed by Republic Services is experiencing an employee shortage and is not able to have an attendant onsite tomorrow.
Allen County residents are able to recycle items at the site today until 4:30 p.m. The drop-off site at Southgate Plaza will resume normal hours on Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.