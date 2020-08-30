FORT WAYNE — In a game plagued by turnovers, the Homestead Spartans earned their first win of the 2020 season.
The Spartans beat Concordia Lutheran 7-0 at Zollner Stadium on Friday, Aug. 28.
Jared Kistler scored the game’s sole touchdown, with an extra point by Joe Dugan, in the second quarter.
Both teams struggled with interceptions and fumbles throughout the game.
“It was hard to watch,” Homestead Head Coach Chad Zolman said. “There were so many mistakes. It wasn’t smooth, it was choppy, there was no flow to it. It was a brutal game to watch from the sideline, to be honest.”
Even so, Zolman commented on improvements from last week’s home loss to Northrop.
“They played better defense, for sure,” he said. “I felt like that was a pretty good offense, good running back, offensive line was solid, good receiver. I know they’re missing their quarterback, but I think our kids picked it up and tackled much better this week. We had issues tackling our first week; it felt like they got better there.”
“We’re very fortunate to come out of here with a game against a good team,” he continued, “because we turn the ball over like that, we’re going to have trouble winning.”
The Spartans travel to Bishop Luers Friday, Sept. 4, for their next game.
