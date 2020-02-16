MARION — Not unlike every other girls basketball team in the state of Indiana this season, Homestead fell victim to an impressive Northwestern squad in the regional championship game Saturday evening, 72-35.
With two Big Ten commits and a 28-0 record this season, the closest any team has come to the Tigers was 14 points — North Central.
Northwestern, which is ranked No. 1 in the Indiana Coaches Poll, delivered a 67-40 defeat to Class 4A No. 5 Fishers (23-2) in the regional semi-final Saturday morning, which proved to only be a warm-up for the No. 3 Spartans (26-2).
The Tigers' seniors have a collective record of 106-8 over the past four years, including two state championships in the past two years, and they're well on their way to another one this season.
Homestead found itself in a 4-0 hole in the first two minutes of the game, but the Spartans worked their way back to take the lead after going on a 7-0 run, thanks to a field goal by Ayanna Patterson and back-to-back baskets from Sydney Graber, including a 3-pointer.
The teams traded baskets throughout much of the quarter, as the Spartans struggled to contain Kendall Bostic, a Michigan State commit. Bostic tallied nine points in the first quarter, but the Spartans continued to fight, as senior Rylie Parker hit a 3-pointer to put Homestead up 12-9 with 2:35 on the clock.
That was the last time the Spartans would take the lead in the 2019-2020 season; however, as Northwestern took command, scoring six unanswered points to end the first quarter with a 17-12 score.
The Spartans were scoreless for four minutes before Patterson scored a pair of free throws and Graber hit a field goal to narrow Northwestern's lead to 19-16. Homestead missed several shots, which put the Spartans in a difficult position to keep up with the Tigers.
"We haven't shot well in the last couple weeks. We struggled at sectionals, too," Homestead head coach Rod Parker said. "If we made a few shots that we needed to in the first half, we'd probably have a tied basketball game. We had some good looks that we didn't finish. It was a tough one for us. "
The Tigers went on a 6-0 run before Patterson scored at the 3:02 mark — the last points of the half for Homestead. Northwestern led 29-18 at halftime.
After being relatively quiet in the first half thanks to staunch defense by Parker, Tiger Madison Layden proved why she is a Purdue University commit after halftime, scoring 19 points in the third quarter alone.
"I thought Rylie did a great job (against Layden) and as a team we defended well in the first half," Parker said. "We talked about what we needed to do defensively with probably one of the best defensive teams we've had at Homestead, and they (Northwestern) were very efficient and got great shots. Layden and Bostic are very good basketball players."
Layden found her sweet spot on the right wing, and hit 3-pointer, after 3-pointer, after 3-pointer — nearly all with a defensive hand in her face — to put Northwestern up 42-20 with 4:30 left in the third.
"She stepped out and hit three big 3-pointers from pretty good range — that was tough to defend," Parker said.
That third quarter was uncharacteristic for Homestead.
"We've won every third quarter we've played in, but Layden came out and took the game over in the third quarter and that really swung the momentum."
The rattled Spartans struggled offensively. Homestead's Amber Austin scored a couple minutes into the quarter, and the Spartans didn't score again until the 2:50 mark of the quarter when Graber had a pair of field goals. For every basket Homestead had, Northwestern had an answer — and then some.
Parker hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the quarter, but Layden came right back down the floor to hit another 3-pointer — her fourth of the quarter — to make the score 58-27 going into the last period.
The game continued to spiral for Homestead in the fourth. Parker scored a 3-poitner and Graber had a field goal and three free throws to round off Homestead's scoring. Meanwhile, Northwestern put up another 14 points to make the final score 72-35.
Layden led the Tigers with 29 points, followed by Bostic with 18 and MeKenna Layden with 10.
Graber and Parker finished off their Spartan careers as the team's leading scorers, with 16 and nine points, respectively.
"Sydney and Rylie have won a lot of basketball games — a lot of championships," coach Parker said. "They've meant so much to us — not only on the court and their skill, but off the court. They've been great leaders."
Rylie, Parker's daughter, and Graber have made many memories together. The girls won a state title their freshman year, have collected four Summit Athletic Conference championships, including going 45-0 in conference play, and have had an overall record of 98-11.
"It's bittersweet," coach Parker said. "It's been very enjoyable these last four years having the opportunity to coach Rylie and Sydney. Obviously it was going to come to an end, but I'd loved to see it go a couple more weeks. But, I'm very proud of her for the career she's had, and we've had a lot of great memories in the last four years."
The Spartans will return several players who have had substantial varsity minutes next season, and will look to improve through the offseason.
"I'm very proud of our kids. We had a great run and we played in a lot of big basketball games and were successful. We really grew as a team," coach Parker said. "26-2 is a pretty good season, but you never want to see it end before Indianapolis. We'll reflect on it and look at the things we need to do as a team to get better. We'll come back strong and keep competing in big games like this."
