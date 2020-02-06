One local club is hoping to raise some cash with the help of a sweet treat.
The local John Chapman Kiwanis Club is holding its annual fundraiser with the help of a dark, delicious friend. ChocolateFest 2020 is gearing up, and getting ready to rake in some money for a host of good causes.
Board member Jim Cherry said that of the money brought in from the program, almost 100% of it “goes back to the community.” This is the 6th annual iteration of the event, he said.
The festival is set to happen on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m., at the Orchid Events Center, 11508 Lincoln Highway E., in New Haven.
The fest works like this: Attendees pay $40 for a ticket to the event. For that price, festgoers are treated to a full dinner buffet, including chicken, green beans and potatoes. There also will be a cash bar, and for dessert, folks are treated to three different chocolate fountains — white, dark and milk chocolate — with plenty of fruit and other sweets to dip into the liquid.
There’ll also be a make-your-own sundae bar for those who’d rather forgo the melted chocolate fountains.
A live band, The Farmland Jazz Band, will be playing the room, and a silent auction of donated items also will help raise money during the event.
Sponsors of the festival include D.O. McComb Family Foundation, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Construction, EverTrue Financial, Chapman Place Senior Living, David and Angel Brittenham, Phil Roach Family Dentistry, DKM Sportswear, Steel Dynamics and Office Depot.
Groups that benefit from the Kiwanis’ charity include the Terrific Kids Program, which gives awards to students who may not be the best athletes or students; Allen County elementary schools; Aktion Club; Erin’s House; Matthew 25; the local Boy Scouts; Fort Wayne Soup Kitchen; Canterbury High School Key Club; Woodburn Childrens’ Home; and Riley Hospital for Children.
Cherry said last year’s festival raised about $11,000 from roughly 150 people who attended. He said his club is hoping to see about 200 attendees this year. Last year’s silent auction hauled in a little more than $7,000, he said.
Cherry, who is the chairman of the ChocolateFest for Kiwanis, encourages those interested in attending to register before the event, so that the club can make sure there’s plenty of food.
To get tickets, call Cherry at (260) 637-8184, or go online to www.eventbrite.com/e/fort-wayne-chocolatefest-2020-kiwanis-club-of-john-chapman-foundation-tickets-72247922481.
Cherry said you’ll be glad you came.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said.
