The Fort Wayne Fire Department paid a call to a southwest Fort Wayne elementary school Oct. 7 as part of the 74th annual Citywide Fire Drill, hosted by WOWO radio.
While all schools within Fort Wayne participate in the evacuation drill, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School at 10650 Aboite Center Road was designated as the host school, acting as a central location for activating the fire alarm and making the "911" emergency call.
After recognizing a simulated fire emergency, students pulled the alarm and evacuated the building in keeping with COVID-19 recommendations. The students and staff experienced a simulated “fire” by special effects that included non-toxic "smoke." Firefighters of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, in full gear, responded to the simulated fire. The remaining schools throughout the city participated in the evacuation portion of the drill only. Each school received its fire alarm notification via the radio station. Schools performed their accountability requirements ensuring all occupants exited the building, then returned everyone to the building at the conclusion of the evacuation.
The drill was conducted in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week.
