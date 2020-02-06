Sunday, Feb. 2, was a momentous occasion for members of Lifeway Wesleyan Church on Moeller Road southeast of New Haven. Senior Pastor Rick Fletcher welcomed them to the dedication of the newly expanded and totally revamped sanctuary.
Plans began last September to do a modest renovation to increase the seating in the sanctuary. Those plans were announced Nov. 24 at the mortgage-burning ceremony for the Family Life Center, which was paid off in just five years. “Since we were officially out of debt,” Fletcher said, “we decided to do a one-time offering for the work on the sanctuary that would include knocking down some walls to add more seating, update the lighting and improve the sound system.”
“That was an emotionally charged day,” he said. “Our proposed budget was around $50,000. The congregation came through with $80,000 and we thanked the Lord on his perfect timing. This meant we could also replace the 30-year-old carpeting, install two new 88-inch monitors, redo the wiring, expand the cramped stage and replace the old wooden pews with comfortable chairs.
“Of course it couldn’t have been done for that money if our men hadn’t pitched in and done a lot of the work. Forty-five volunteers showed up to help tear down more than 140 feet of wall board that enclosed the hallways on either side of the sanctuary and remove the carpeting. I figured it would take four or five days to accomplish those two jobs. They surprised me! They unbolted the pews and hauled them into the narthex and ripped up the carpet in just an hour-and-a-half. Removing the walls took most of two days.
“We’re blessed to have some talented and handy members. Most of the workers are retired, but those working day jobs showed up in the evenings to paint, frame the stage, redo doorways and work on the sound booth. It goes to show you that guys are always ready to swing a hammer,” he added.
“Under the direction of Mike Glass, Bob Maroney and Mark Bure, crews worked six-days a week for four weeks to complete the project. Of course we had a general contractor overseeing the project to make sure everything was up to code. Meanwhile, we held Sunday services for three weeks in the multi-purpose building.”
Removing the side walls allowed for an additional 120 seats. “The congregation seems to have accepted the new chairs and is not at all upset by the disappearance of the 30-year-old pews. We put out the word that the pews were for the taking and the very next day an Amish group came and hauled them away,” Fletcher said.
“The tech staff is happy with the remodeled sound booth and the new equipment. They presently record the Sunday services, make digital copies for shut-ins and plan to stream them live in the future.”
“The outpouring of funds from our congregation,” the pastor said, ”means that we have absolutely no debt. Our church is truly blessed!”
