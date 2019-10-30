Traction Athletic Performance, known as TractionAP, plans to hold a grand opening in its new location.
TractionAP will hold its grand opening 1-6 p.m. Nov. 3 of its new athletic training facility that many area middle and high school students will use at 216 Marciel Drive, Fort Wayne.
The sports and fitness instruction business, with the tagline “Empowering human development through the holistic training of the athlete,” has moved from Rudisill Boulevard. The business is owned primarily by Dre Muhammad, a Harding High School and Indiana University graduate who came in second at the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute. The institute is the creation of Jaylon Smith, a linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and a Luers High School and Notre Dame University graduate.
