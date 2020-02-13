Did you know that northeast Indiana is home to 11 species of frogs and toads? According to Kathy Terlizzi, supervisor of volunteers at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, many of these amphibians are “so tiny you won’t see them.”
But people can definitely hear these little creatures, and that is the goal of the FrogWatch USA program that the zoo is hosting Saturday. Participants are asked to take part from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. so that they can learn about FrogWatch, learn the protocols for reporting frog calls, and gain an understanding of why it is important to be aware of what frogs and toads are in the area. The training is free.
Why focus on these wetland animals? “They are amphibians which gives us a good idea of water quality (and) air quality,” Terlizzi explained. If the frog is happy in a field, then that indicates that the area has a healthy environment.
Depending on the type of frog or toad, they may give their breeding calls starting in February and lasting through August. Different amphibians call at different times of the year, and weather can definitely affect their activity. For example, if it is 80 degrees in February, you’ll probably hear frog calls that wouldn’t be present during a polar vortex.
“If (participants) recognized one sound last year, but don’t this year, this is what we want them to (notice)” Terlizzi explained. Questions people may ask include has the habitat changed? Was a parking lot added where a swamp had been? Or is there more water in the area now?
Key to differentiating between all 11 different frogs and toads is understanding what their calls sound like. This is covered during the training session. “They’ll know those calls by the time they leave,” Terlizzi promised. She also said that it’s easier to do frog and toad identification in northeast Indiana than in some places; Texas, she noted, has over 200 different types of frogs and toads.
To refresh their memories, each participant at the Fort Wayne zoo’s training program is given a thumb drive with frog and toad calls loaded to it. That way, they can listen to the calls and re-identify what they may hear outside.
Once a person has been certified as a citizen scientist, he or she is then able to report on the local wildlife in the area. Training in protocols for this nature-spotting is necessary, so that scientists can count on receiving uniform reports from around the nation.
Participants may be surprised to learn that they don’t have to see frogs and toads in order to report on them. “We’re not going to ask them to go out and catch frogs,” affirmed Terlizzi. Instead, people listen to identify what they hear. If a certain frog is calling out in the park, then you can identify that call and report it.
Terlizzi estimated that they get between 3-50 people for every training session. It is a full 4-hour experience, and there are two tests given during the session. One test is written, the other is a listening test, to see if people can identify the right amphibian with the correct call. Participants must pass the tests with a grade of 80%. Everyone who successfully passes this class will be a certified citizen scientist.
