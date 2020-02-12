The South Side girls swim sectional has become the Homestead and Carroll show over the years, and Saturday’s finals were no exception. The Spartans won their third straight title over the weekend, scoring 525 team points, while Carroll finished second with 506.
“Carroll is a great team, and there are a lot of strong swimmers on both sides and the other Fort Wayne schools,” Homestead Head Coach Justin Max said. “It always feels better walking out with the trophy than without it.”
The Spartans and Chargers were in a dead heat in swimming events Saturday, while the Spartans’ divers gave the winning team an extra advantage midway through the afternoon. Freshmen Alli Sullivan and Shannon Kessler, and junior Emmalie Sipe, finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 1-meter dives to grab a collective 42 points, adding a safety net.
“The way this meet is structured, it’s always going to be pretty close between the two of us when you come down to those last few swims,” Max said. “Our girls continue to do a really good job giving us a little boost on diving and then winning the races that we need to win to go home happy.”
Max was especially happy with Sullivan’s performance.
“We didn’t even know she was going to come out for the team in October,” he said of the freshman athlete. “To see those girls step up and go four, five and six, that was huge.”
Four Spartans grabbed individual championships Saturday, including Audrey Crowel in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.42), Kyra Tonsil in the 50-yard freestyle (23.49), Maggie Stock in the 100-yard freestyle (51.96) and Lily Kaiser in the 500-yard freestyle (5:06.14).
“I think both teams know where they’re really strong and know what the other team is really strong in too,” Max said. “… It’s not necessarily about doing well in your best events, it’s about kind of breaking up their best events so that the score swing isn’t quite so drastic on those. I thought we did a really great job on those today.”
Max pointed to the backstroke as an example of his swimmers’ ability to cut down on Carroll’s swings. The Chargers’ Mya DeWitt placed first in the 100 back, breaking the previous sectional record with a 54.34-second finish, while the Spartans’ Morgan Brown, Ella Sackett and Kylynn Brooks claimed three of the remaining top-five spots.
“That’s historically a great event for them, and Mya had a great swim today, but the way our girls broke that up, I thought, really kind of sealed things,” Max said.
Homestead’s state qualifiers will compete at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis this weekend. The preliminaries are Friday, followed by the finals Saturday at 1 p.m. All competition can be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org.
“We’re really confident, just like last year going down, that our best swims are still in front of us, and that’s a huge advantage to have walking on deck in Indy,” Max said.
