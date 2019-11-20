The 34th annual Festival of Gingerbread at The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., will begin Friday, Nov. 29, and run through Sunday, Dec. 15. The festival features edible creations by local artists, as well as special weekend programs.
On the Night of Lights, Nov. 27, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3-9 pm, when admission is only $3 per person. The Night of Lights kicks off at the History Center at 5:45 p.m. when the iconic turret is the first downtown landmark to be lit for the holidays. Santa will be on hand throughout the evening, and friends from ARCH will serve hot beverages on the corner of Berry and Barr streets.
The Festival officially begins on Friday, Nov. 29. Admission to the Festival is $6 for adults ages 18-64; $4 for seniors ages 65+ and students ages 3-17; and free to children age 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. There is no extra charge for special activities or events unless indicated. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.
Indiana Michigan Power will once again sponsor a free night at the Festival on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5-9 pm. Hanning & Bean Enterprises serves as Title Sponsor for the 2019 Festival of Gingerbread.
Extended hours during the Festival of Gingerbread are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 pm. The History Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.