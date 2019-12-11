The Clyde Theatre located in Fort Wayne will welcome English rock band Herman’s Hermits live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Buy tickets online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
The band is led by singer Peter Noone. He has performed his 1960s pop hits for years. While the group was nominated for two Grammy’s in 1965, Peter Noone did not start going by “Herman” onstage with Herman’s Hermits until the early 1980s. The group now performs concerts on a regular basis.
Herman’s Hermits has sold over 52 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman,” lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits. The band’s name came from a resemblance between Noone and “Sherman” in the Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoon. “Sherman” was shortened to “Herman,” and then became Herman and his Hermits, which was soon shortened to Herman’s Hermits.
Located in Quimby Village on the southwest side of downtown Fort Wayne, The Clyde is former movie theater. The performance hall features more than 21,000 square feet of floor space that is utilized as a 2,300-capacity general admission concert hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.